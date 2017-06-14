F1 »

Intelligent Verstappen ‘getting stronger and more complete’

14 June 2017
Christian Horner says Max Verstappen is showing himself to be 'more complete' as a driver, even during moments of frustration.
Intelligent Verstappen ‘getting stronger and more complete’
Intelligent Verstappen ‘getting stronger and more complete’
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner says he accepts Max Verstappen's angry response following his early exit from second position in the Canadian Grand Prix because he is otherwise 'making a lot of progress' in the RB13.

The Dutchman's stunning start from fifth on the grid in Montreal saw him up to second by the first corner behind Lewis Hamilton, but his race would come to a sudden halt on lap ten when his car suffered a battery failure.

His third retirement of the season following exits in Bahrain (technical) and Spain (accident), Verstappen was incensed to see the potential of a good result ruined by mechanical problems on a weekend that saw the RB13 halted more than once by poor reliability.

It is a reaction Horner accepted in the context of Verstappen's impressive recent form in the RB13, describing the Dutch teenager as 'getting stronger and more complete'.

“It is character building but he will come through it strong. His driving is getting better and better. You can see the performances in the last two or three races, he has really been making a lot of progress, and it is a shame he did not achieve the result he deserved today.

“His driving is getting stronger each month, he is becoming more and more complete, he is performing very well on Saturdays as well now. His performance in the race was fantastic, the start, the restart, the way he was hanging on to Hamilton and pulling away from Bottas in the early laps…

“He is intelligent. We have just been talking about the performance of the car, with the feedback from this weekend, feeding that into the system to develop the car. It is a long season. And it is one chapter on a long story.

“You can see the trajectory is going in the right direction. So for sure he will take disappointment out of the race but on reflection he will see a lot of positives that hopefully will bear fruit later in the season.”

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Christian Horner , Canadian Grand Prix , Max Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 