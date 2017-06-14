Intelligent Verstappen ‘getting stronger and more complete’

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner says he accepts Max Verstappen's angry response following his early exit from second position in the Canadian Grand Prix because he is otherwise 'making a lot of progress' in the RB13.The Dutchman's stunning start from fifth on the grid in Montreal saw him up to second by the first corner behind Lewis Hamilton, but his race would come to a sudden halt on lap ten when his car suffered a battery failure.His third retirement of the season following exits in Bahrain (technical) and Spain (accident), Verstappen was incensed to see the potential of a good result ruined by mechanical problems on a weekend that saw the RB13 halted more than once by poor reliability.It is a reaction Horner accepted in the context of Verstappen's impressive recent form in the RB13, describing the Dutch teenager as 'getting stronger and more complete'.“It is character building but he will come through it strong. His driving is getting better and better. You can see the performances in the last two or three races, he has really been making a lot of progress, and it is a shame he did not achieve the result he deserved today.“His driving is getting stronger each month, he is becoming more and more complete, he is performing very well on Saturdays as well now. His performance in the race was fantastic, the start, the restart, the way he was hanging on to Hamilton and pulling away from Bottas in the early laps…“He is intelligent. We have just been talking about the performance of the car, with the feedback from this weekend, feeding that into the system to develop the car. It is a long season. And it is one chapter on a long story.“You can see the trajectory is going in the right direction. So for sure he will take disappointment out of the race but on reflection he will see a lot of positives that hopefully will bear fruit later in the season.”