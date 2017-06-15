F1 »

Ferrari keeps ‘head down’ despite return of regular F1 wins

15 June 2017
Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene says the team isn't celebrating wins too hard as it shifts focus to a first world title since 2008.
Ferrari keeps ‘head down’ despite return of regular F1 wins
Ferrari keeps ‘head down’ despite return of regular F1 wins
Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene says the Italian manufacturer didn't chose revel in its first Monaco victory since 2001 in order to focus on its unrelenting pursuit for world titles.

After three wins from the opening seven races, including the historic Monaco victory plus Sebastian Vettel leading the F1 world championship by 12 points from Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari has enjoyed its best start to an F1 season since 2008 when it last clinched the F1 world constructors' crown.

Despite its Monaco joy Ferrari were reminded of the threat from Mercedes when it stormed to a one-two in Canada while the Italian manufacturer hit a number of problems to see Vettel finish fourth and Kimi Raikkonen a lowly seventh.

“We did not have any great celebration after Bahrain; we did not have any great celebration after Australia,” Arrivabene said. “We've kept our feet on the ground, the season it still long.

“We were happy to win Monaco after many, many years, and for the first few seconds it was something that was somehow historical, but then you look at the calendar, the Formula One calendar, and how many races to go, you put your head down and you start working again.

“On Sunday [in Monaco] they were celebrating and were all happy. And then they turn immediately to the pits, they dismantled the boxes and the day after then they were on their way in Maranello and to be honest with you on Monday morning we have our race debrief and so everybody was focused on the next race.”

Ferrari has slipped to second in the F1 world constructors' championship after the results in Canada with Mercedes now holding an eight point advantage heading towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.


by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.06.2017- Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Can You Name These Basic Car Parts?
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


cassyo

June 15, 2017 10:37 AM
Last Edited 41 minutes ago

To say Ferarri have returned to regular victories it's a bit too early, I'd say. At least, as long as those wins are not doubled by poles, regularly. They also won 3 times in 2015 and that was all.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 