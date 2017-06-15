Ferrari keeps ‘head down’ despite return of regular F1 wins

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene says the Italian manufacturer didn't chose revel in its first Monaco victory since 2001 in order to focus on its unrelenting pursuit for world titles.After three wins from the opening seven races, including the historic Monaco victory plus Sebastian Vettel leading the F1 world championship by 12 points from Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari has enjoyed its best start to an F1 season since 2008 when it last clinched the F1 world constructors' crown.Despite its Monaco joy Ferrari were reminded of the threat from Mercedes when it stormed to a one-two in Canada while the Italian manufacturer hit a number of problems to see Vettel finish fourth and Kimi Raikkonen a lowly seventh.“We did not have any great celebration after Bahrain; we did not have any great celebration after Australia,” Arrivabene said. “We've kept our feet on the ground, the season it still long.“We were happy to win Monaco after many, many years, and for the first few seconds it was something that was somehow historical, but then you look at the calendar, the Formula One calendar, and how many races to go, you put your head down and you start working again.“On Sunday [in Monaco] they were celebrating and were all happy. And then they turn immediately to the pits, they dismantled the boxes and the day after then they were on their way in Maranello and to be honest with you on Monday morning we have our race debrief and so everybody was focused on the next race.”Ferrari has slipped to second in the F1 world constructors' championship after the results in Canada with Mercedes now holding an eight point advantage heading towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.