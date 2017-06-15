Sepang going all-out for F1 farewell

Sepang is aiming to leave the F1 calendar with its head held high, as the final chequered flag falls on the Malaysian Grand Prix this October.The Sepang International Circuit, which held its first F1 race in 1999, has slashed ticket prices by over 80% as it seeks to pull in over 100,000 fans to help celebrate 19 years of Formula One."Being the last one we want to have a good send off," Sepang International Circuit CEO Razlan Razali told. "We have seen many circuits that left the championship without any 'bang' at all. Look at India, Korea, Germany even… We don't want to disappear just like that. We want to celebrate 19 years of F1 in Malaysia."One of the strategies that we are have embarked on is that, being the last race, we want everyone to come to Formula One. So we've reduced ticket prices by 82%. We're talking about 100 euros for a main grandstand seat. All three days!"For Malaysians, this is the last opportunity we have made it really, really affordable for locals to come. Those who have not been coming before, thinking they would come some time in the future, now is the time because if you don't that's it."And for the international spectators, where else can you get this kind of ticket price? 100 euros to come and watch Malaysian F1, in the main grandstand. Even the main grandstand is not reserved seating any more. So for 100 euros fans can get various views from north and south of the grandstand."Being our last one we've also asked Formula One to give us a little extra. To make an exception for us. We want the drivers to be more involved, we want lucky fans to be involved with them. For example we've proposed that during the drivers' parade, in the classic cars, why can't we get lucky fans, one seated next to each driver?"To give credit to the new owners of Formula One, they have also come up with a range of fan engagement activities for normal ticket holders. For example they have zip line across a grandstand, they have pit stop challenge - six cars - which we are excited about."We are also bringing in the F1 three-seater experience as well, for the fans to experience the Formula One thrills. Then we have XTrack which is basically every single motorsport experience. Go kart, rallying, drifting, ATVs and event sports activities for kids like the driving school. Each ticket holder can experience all of them. For free!"The Sepang circuit is situated next to Kuala Lumpur airport, which has a direct train link to the city."One of the easiest options is to take the direct train from Kuala Lumpur Sentral station to the airport and get a shuttle from the airport to the circuit. We put on shuttle buses from the airport for both the MotoGP and F1 events," Razali explained."Then when you are at the circuit we have internal shuttles as well, so you can go from one stand to the other. All the shuttle buses are free. You can also buy a ticket at our KL Sentral ticket counter and take a bus directly from there to the circuit."The sold-out Malaysian MotoGP round, which overtook F1 for attendance in 2014, will become Sepang's undisputed number one motorsport event from next season.