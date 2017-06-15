Force India: Perez vs Ocon battle a positive push

Force India's Otmar Szafnauer says the new inter-team rivalry between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon which sparked to life in Canada can be used as a momentum builder for the rest of the campaign as it hopes to hunt down Red Bull in the F1 world constructors' championship.During the final laps of the Canadian Grand Prix, Ocon wanted Force India to let him pass team-mate Perez so he could take on Daniel Ricciardo for the final podium spot, but the Mexican driver felt he could also challenge for the rostrum by saving his tyres and track position.However, as Force India resisted the urge to act the charging Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel passed both Force India cars in the closing stages to see Perez finish fifth and Ocon sixth.Despite the controversy caused by discussions around team orders, Force India's chief operating officer sees the performance rivalry between its newest recruit Ocon and Perez as something the team can use as an advantage for the remainder of the season.“I take away two things, one we're racing the Red Bulls – maybe that's circuit-specific and at others we'll be a bit further away, but that is for sure,” Szafnauer said. “The other thing is we've got two drivers that can work together and now they're close together which means they'll be pushing each other.“We had that with Nico [Hulkenberg] and Sergio and we were a little unsure with Esteban, we thought, but he's quickly gotten up to speed now and that will just push both of them forward.”Off the back of its best-ever season in F1 when finishing fourth in the world constructors' championship, Force India is once again up in fourth and just 41 points off of Red Bull in third.