Ricciardo: Red Bull over early season struggles

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull has overcome its tricky start to the 2017 Formula 1 world championship as his feedback and data are now correlating to benefit the development of the RB13.The Australian driver has secured three consecutive podium finishes after an underwhelming start to the season and feels Red Bull is getting on top of the new technical regulations, which many believed would favour the Milton Keynes-based squad during the winter.Ricciardo has conceded his feedback and data weren't quite adding up to the performance of the RB13 during the opening flyaway rounds but since returning to Europe he feels significant progress is forming which has corresponded to his rostrum run which continued with third place in Canada.“We have had a bit more consistency with feedback from me and Max in the last few races, and more what we are saying is now also visible on data, where early in the year it would day one thing but not always show,” Ricciardo said. “It seems the correlation is a lot better in the last few races and we are now a lot more certain on the direction we need to go.“From Barcelona where we had the big update, some things worked and some things didn't, and it was clearer to see from that point on what is working on this car and what isn't.“We have a proper direction now as opposed to trying to find a bit in the front, a bit in the rear. From what I understand from their side they know what they need to do now.“We as drivers always knew from fairly early on in the season what we needed in the car, but it was not always that clear to them, it wasn't on the numbers why, okay so why do we have weaker on the entry, it doesn't quite add up. But now they can see it.”