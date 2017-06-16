F1 »

Chase Carey to start 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours

16 June 2017
Formula 1 boss Chase Carey has been named as the official starter for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours race.
Formula 1 boss Chase Carey has been named as the official starter for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours race in what is seen as a symbolic gesture of the different series working in collaboration.

12 months ago F1 clashed dates with the Le Mans 24 Hours as the inaugural race in Azerbaijan ran on the same race weekend as Le Mans.

However, since the end of the Bernie Ecclestone era with Liberty Media taking charge of F1 the American organisation has been keen to avoid future clashes both with Le Mans and MotoGP.

In a gesture marking the new era of F1 under Liberty Media, Chase Carey will be given the honour as the official starter – given to Brad Pitt 12 months ago – which was announced at the annual ACO press conference held the day before the iconic 24-hour endurance race.

"I'm delighted that Chase Carey immediately accepted the invitation to be 2017 race starter. By starting the race side by side, we will be demonstrating the new ties forged between the ACO and Formula One, facilitated by Jean Todt, president of FIA, our partner in the World Endurance Championship.

"The ACO has always been strongly attached to the passion for endurance racing, its history and above all to the fans, the people who make the discipline what it is.

"With Chase Carey as head of Formula One, the time has come to work together on the sporting calendar, to ensure fans can follow the Grand Prix and endurance racing seasons and enjoy both disciplines to the full.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Bernie Ecclestone , Le Mans 24 Hours , ACO , liberty media , Chase Carey , carey
