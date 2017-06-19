F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Steiner open to 25 F1 race calendar with better planning

19 June 2017
Guenther Steiner says he'd be happy to take on an expanded F1 race calendar if the travelling structure was made logistically easier.
Steiner open to 25 F1 race calendar with better planning
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Steiner open to 25 F1 race calendar with better planning
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he'd be happy to take on an expanded Formula 1 world championship race calendar if the travelling structure was made logistically easier.

Speculation has grown around Liberty Media's plans to increase the number of races on the F1 calendar up to 25 on its current number of 20, which will increase to 21 with the return of the French Grand Prix in 2018, as the new owners look to push the sport into emerging markets.

The rumours have been hit with uncertainty due to the intense additional workload that would be placed on teams, as well as the extra costs, but Steiner sees the potential plans as viable if groupings of flyaway races were made together.

After the Monaco Grand Prix, F1 went to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix before returning two weeks later for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend which has effectively seen teams travel across the world and back in the space of a month.

“I'm not opposed to a few more races. What I wish is that the races are more bundled – that we stay in one region and are not going back and forth to Asia, where you go back for one week and then back the next,” Steiner said. “How big the area you group together, I don't really know.

“It needs to be studied of how many F1 races an area can take. For instance, I think it would be difficult to have a race in Abu Dhabi and then another one the next week in Bahrain because we are very close together there.

“But a few more races, if it is well organized, will not be that much more time away for the teams. In general, I have nothing against getting up to 25 races.”

Steiner says he also understands the strain of 25 races in a year might be too much for the team's current structure and changes would be made accordingly in order to maximise its performance both on and off track.

“We just need to plan and maybe relieve some people,” he said. “Maybe not all the people will want to do 25 events, but I think it can all be managed, and if we do it cleverly, it is not so much more.

“There is more cost involved because you travel more. You need more car parts because you run more. But, in general, if we've got enough time to get prepared properly, we always find a way to make things work.”

When asked for one race he'd want to see appear on the F1 calendar that doesn't already exist, Steiner feels returning to the African continent should be seen as a primary goal.

“A race in South Africa would be nice,” Steiner said.

South Africa last hosted an F1 race in 1993 at Kyalami when Alain Prost claimed victory for Williams but since then the sport hasn't return to the continent.
by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.05.2017 - Guenther Steiner (ITA) Haas F1 Team Prinicipal
Can You Name These Basic Car Parts?
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Oli

June 19, 2017 10:41 AM

Yeah, nice for the money men at the top of the sport to take on more races. They'll make a fortune. Sadly, the people that get hit by an increased schedule are the day-to-day staff, who don't earn the big bucks, and who already spend a long time away from families etc. Yes, F1 is a passion for many of them, but it's also how they put food on the table. To give them the choice of working even more days away from home, or quitting and working elsewhere, is not on IMO.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 