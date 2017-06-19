Revived French Grand Prix to follow weekend after Le Mans

The FIA has released a provisional 2018 Formula 1 World Championship calendar with the French Grand Prix confirmed to be returning to the schedule at Paul Ricard the weekend after next year's Le Mans 24 Hours takes place.Germany will also return to the calendar at the Hockenheimring, while the Azerbaijan Grand Prix moves to an April slot and Russia switches to a late September spot in place of the axed Malaysian Grand Prix.Revealed as part of the latest set of World Motorsport Council decisions, as expected the calendar will swell to 21 races once more with the Malaysian Grand Prix dropping off and the French Grand Prix being added, with the German Grand Prix also returning to the schedule after another short hiatus.Significantly, the French Grand Prix – which will take place at Le Castellet - has been slotted in the week after the Le Mans 24 Hours takes place on 24th June, creating the prospect of cross promotion after new owner Chase Carey attended the endurance event to flag the cars off this weekend.It will form part of a triple-header between itself the British and Austrian Grands Prix, while it also appears to suggest the Silverstone race will go ahead as expected.Germany returns to the calendar on 22nd July, with Hungary retaining its pre-summer break date slot.The calendar order offers few other surprises, though the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is moved forward to become Round 4 and be held on 29th April, taking the spot of Russia which moves to 30th September in a back-to-back with the Japanese Grand Prix.The Chinese and Singapore Grand Prix events remain 'subject to commercial rights holder confirmation'Brazil, which had been subject to confirmation this year, is listed as confirmed.2018 FIA Formula 1 Calendar1.- 25th March2.- 8th April3.- 15th April4.- 29th April5.- 13th May6.- 27th May7.- 10th June8.- 24th June9.- 1st July10.- 8th July11.- 22nd July12.- 29th July13.- 26th August14.- 2nd September15.- 16th September16.- 30th September17.- 7th October18.- 21st October19.- 28th October20.- 11th November21.- 25th November