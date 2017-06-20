Hamilton 'in the best place' since joining Mercedes - Wolff

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff believes that Lewis Hamilton has never been in a better place since joining Mercedes back in 2013 as he goes in pursuit of a fourth drivers' championship.Hamilton currently sits second in the drivers' championship for Mercedes, 12 points behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel after taking his third win of the season last time out in Canada.Wolff has previously noted the improvement in atmosphere at Mercedes this year following the departure of Nico Rosberg, whose intense rivalry with Hamilton bubbled over at times when they were team-mates.Previewing this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Wolff once again stated his belief that Hamilton has never been stronger, partly thanks to the increased challenge from Vettel and Ferrari in 2017."Lewis is in the best place I have seen him during any of the last five years since he joined the team, not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal – but because he is coping so well with the difficult days," Wolff said."This is what the very best are made of. When the fight gets tough, they get over it quickly and maximise their opportunities."Wolff also praised Hamilton's team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, who has settled into the team rapidly and largely been a match for the Briton on pace."Valtteri is in a strong position. You would never think he joined the team very last minute over the winter and, after, seven grands prix, he has exceeded even our expectations," Wolff said."He's been on pole, won a race and challenged Lewis on both Saturday and Sundays. For him, it's now just about putting it all together every single weekend and I have no doubt he will do that."Mercedes heads to Azerbaijan looking to pull clear of Ferrari in the F1 pecking order, and while Wolff has previously said that the W08 car is hard to work with, he believes it is still the best on the grid."In terms of the car, we've joked about it being a bit of a diva. But it's a good car, though sometimes it can be difficult," Wolff said."This is something we have to accept so that we can understand and appreciate the many positive characteristics that it has. I believe our car is the fastest on the grid and I wouldn't want any other."