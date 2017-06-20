F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Alonso no more confident of elusive top ten in Baku

20 June 2017
After being denied the chance to end McLaren-Honda's points' drought in Canada, Fernando Alonso accepts Baku will be another challenge.
Fernando Alonso is preparing himself for another 'tricky' weekend as F1 heads for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, another power dependent circuit for the as-yet-pointless McLaren-Honda team to contend with.

Coming close to a top ten finish last time out in Montreal, another engine failure consigned Alonso to the retirements' list with only two laps of the race remaining, extending McLaren-Honda's 2017 pointless run to seven events – the longest points' drought it has ever experienced.

Looking ahead to Azerbaijan, with its tight sections and vast 2km home straight, Alonso accepts it will be tough to get the team on the board here too particularly with the threat of grid penalties for component changes.

“After getting so close to scoring our first point in Canada and suffering another retirement, we go to Baku with even more determination, but it's no secret that we expect to find this weekend tricky. After the power unit issues it's likely we'll need to take penalties, and the nature of the narrow, fast straights and tight corners means overtaking is generally tough. However, it's certainly not impossible, and we'll keep fighting as we always do.

“Baku City Circuit is the fastest street track on the calendar, so from a driver's perspective it's really exciting to be racing at such high speeds with the walls closing in on you either side. As usual, the starts are always one of the most crucial points of the race for us, so getting the set-up just right on Friday in time for qualifying on Saturday will be the most important thing.”

An ambassador the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Alonso is pleased to have seen last year's inaugural race warmly received and is excited to be returning.

“Baku is a great city, and after the success of last year's inaugural grand prix I'm really looking forward to going racing again in Azerbaijan. As a Baku Ambassador, I've spent more time there than a lot of my peers and colleagues, and it's a really cool location to host a Formula 1 race. We literally drive straight through the centre of the historical old town and the old city walls make the perfect setting for this race in a new territory for the sport.”


JimG

June 20, 2017 11:10 AM

Since they will be taking a big hit on the grid for having to change the PU since Canada, I hope they install another brand new PU in it after qualifying. After all, they will be starting at the back of the grid anyways so you might as well throw a totally fresh PU into the car after qualifying and start from pit row. Maybe they can get to the end of the race at least doing that. And it will be interesting to see how much slower their top speed will be than the other cars on that long straight.

Taz

June 20, 2017 10:07 AM

It was a catastrophically boring GP to watch last year (apart from lulu's epic blunder), the straight will kill McLaren's race assuming they make it to the grid. Expect some suitable radio chatter from Alonso to express his gratitude at the job Honda is doing.


