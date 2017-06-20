2018 F1 triple-header forced by FIFA World Cup final date

Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey says that the decision to host races on three consecutive weekends in the summer of 2018 was made in order to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup final.The FIA released a first draft of the 2018 F1 calendar on Monday following the latest World Motor Sport Council, issuing a schedule that featured 21 races.The biggest talking point from the calendar was the unprecedented triple-header, featuring grands prix in France (June 24), Austria (July 1) and Great Britain (July 8).Speaking to reporters at the FIA Sport Conference in Geneva on Tuesday, F1 chief Carey said that the 2018 calendar was "about what we expected" given the pressures of piecing together a schedule that caters to differing needs both inside and outside of motorsport."I wouldn't say there were any surprises," Carey said. "There are motorsport events, there are other events, next year we've got a World Cup, some one-time events. In other years you could have an Olympics or something."I think actually it was reasonably constructive. I think most of the promoters were appreciative of the engagement and felt that we were trying to listen to them, accommodate them."Obviously the schedule's not that dramatically different, but it's not like we've created it out of fresh cloth, it's got some movement. I thought the engagement with the promoters was good."Despite the pressure that the triple-header creates for the paddock, Carey revealed that it was planned in order to prevent a race weekend from going head-to-head with the FIFA World Cup final in Russia on July 15."We've obviously got a bit of a unique element, with three weeks in a row in July, which is somewhat dictated by the World Cup being in the afternoon," Carey explained."That would be tough for a promoter to be running a race head-to-head with a World Cup final, but they're all in Europe. Again, we engaged with teams: 'Is that travel manageable? -and I think we're respectful of the wear and tear, but felt it was, given that they're all European races."I'd say the process was constructive. I don't think there were any big surprises out of doing it."