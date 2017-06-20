F1 »

Carey unconcerned by China, Singapore F1 2018 TBCs

20 June 2017
F1 CEO Chase Carey expects the draft 21-race schedule for 2018 to go unchanged despite asterisks next to China and Singapore.
Carey unconcerned by China, Singapore F1 2018 TBCs
Carey unconcerned by China, Singapore F1 2018 TBCs
Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey has no concerns about the grands prix in China and Singapore going ahead next year despite the events being subject to agreement on the draft 2018 calendar.

The FIA published its first F1 schedule for next year on Monday following the World Motor Sport Council's meeting in Geneva, featuring 21 races.

Both the Chinese Grand Prix and the Singapore Grand Prix were listed as being "subject to commercial rights holder confirmation", with both being out of contract at the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters at the FIA Sport Conference on Tuesday, Carey said he expects the 21-race schedule to remain unchanged despite only 19 events being formally confirmed.

"Our expectation and goal is to have a race [in China and Singapore]. We're engaged with them," Carey said.

"The reason is the contracts were up this year, so we're negotiating new agreements. Those agreements aren't completed. We're having good discussions and our expectation is to have it, but obviously we don't have a signed agreement, so it's just a reality of life with a lead time that still exists.

"We haven't even had this year's Singapore race, let alone next year's, so it's just the reality of having agreements that have come up. We're negotiating new agreements, we're having good, constructive discussions, and expect to get there, but we want it to be accurate.

"We don't expect it to be 19, we expect it to be 21. We wouldn't have put it out if we didn't expect it to be 21, but the reality is we don't have a completed agreement."

The F1 calendar has fluctuated in previous years between its draft and final edition, but Carey doubts that will be the case this year.

"This is very much our expectation that this is going to be the calendar, but again, we put the asterisk to be clear, at full disclosure on where we are in the process," he said.

"But we wouldn't have put the calendar out, we wouldn't have submitted it, if it wasn't the calendar we planned to move forward with."

Tagged as: FIA , Formula 1 , Singapore , Chinese Grand Prix , Singapore Grand Prix , Chase Carey
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.04.2017 - Race, Start of the race
Can You Name These Basic Car Parts?
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 