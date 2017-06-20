Carey unconcerned by China, Singapore F1 2018 TBCs

Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey has no concerns about the grands prix in China and Singapore going ahead next year despite the events being subject to agreement on the draft 2018 calendar.The FIA published its first F1 schedule for next year on Monday following the World Motor Sport Council's meeting in Geneva, featuring 21 races.Both the Chinese Grand Prix and the Singapore Grand Prix were listed as being "subject to commercial rights holder confirmation", with both being out of contract at the end of the year.Speaking to reporters at the FIA Sport Conference on Tuesday, Carey said he expects the 21-race schedule to remain unchanged despite only 19 events being formally confirmed."Our expectation and goal is to have a race [in China and Singapore]. We're engaged with them," Carey said."The reason is the contracts were up this year, so we're negotiating new agreements. Those agreements aren't completed. We're having good discussions and our expectation is to have it, but obviously we don't have a signed agreement, so it's just a reality of life with a lead time that still exists."We haven't even had this year's Singapore race, let alone next year's, so it's just the reality of having agreements that have come up. We're negotiating new agreements, we're having good, constructive discussions, and expect to get there, but we want it to be accurate."We don't expect it to be 19, we expect it to be 21. We wouldn't have put it out if we didn't expect it to be 21, but the reality is we don't have a completed agreement."The F1 calendar has fluctuated in previous years between its draft and final edition, but Carey doubts that will be the case this year."This is very much our expectation that this is going to be the calendar, but again, we put the asterisk to be clear, at full disclosure on where we are in the process," he said."But we wouldn't have put the calendar out, we wouldn't have submitted it, if it wasn't the calendar we planned to move forward with."