F1 »

Wolff appreciates 'uncomfortable' situation for Bottas waiting on future

20 June 2017
While Mercedes is not planning to rush into any decision on Valtteri Bottas' future, Toto Wolff can see why it is an uncomfortable situation for the Finn.
Wolff appreciates 'uncomfortable' situation for Bottas waiting on future
Wolff appreciates 'uncomfortable' situation for Bottas waiting on future
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff appreciates that Valtteri Bottas is in an "uncomfortable situation" as he waits to learn more about his future with the team, but says there is no rush to make a decision on extending his contract.

Bottas joined Mercedes for 2017 following world champion Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire from F1, signing a one-year contract with the team.

The Finn has settled in well at Mercedes, helping to defuse much of the tension that had built up while Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were team-mates, as well as delivering on-track, having claimed his maiden F1 win in Russia.

Bottas' seat is set to be one of the most coveted on the F1 grid for 2018, but Wolff is happy with the performances that the ex-Williams man has been putting in so far for the Silver Arrows.

"For me he has performed well in the first races," Wolff said at the FIA Sport Conference in Geneva on Tuesday. "The call he received was pretty late, he's driving against one of the best drivers of Formula 1 that has been with the team in his fifth season and he's had a pole position, won a race in Sochi in a very dominant way and he's had the more difficult races.

"But overall his performance on-track and the way he has integrated with the team was very positive."

Wolff appreciated that Bottas was in an uncomfortable situation given speculation about his future, yet he stressed that Mercedes would not make a snap call about his future.

"Of course it's an uncomfortable situation for him with quite some pressure," Wolff said. "When we decided to make Valtteri the offer, he knew that we would be taking our time for the decision going forward because the driver market is more open in 2018 and beyond, 2018 and 2019.

"He knew that, so that's why we will not rush into a decision, but continue to work with him and see how that pans out. But generally the view of the team is that he's done a good job."

Tagged as: FIA , Williams , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Valtteri Bottas , Sochi , toto wolff
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.06.2017- Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Can You Name These Basic Car Parts?
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Podium, winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Podium Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 