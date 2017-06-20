Wolff appreciates 'uncomfortable' situation for Bottas waiting on future

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff appreciates that Valtteri Bottas is in an "uncomfortable situation" as he waits to learn more about his future with the team, but says there is no rush to make a decision on extending his contract.Bottas joined Mercedes for 2017 following world champion Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire from F1, signing a one-year contract with the team.The Finn has settled in well at Mercedes, helping to defuse much of the tension that had built up while Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were team-mates, as well as delivering on-track, having claimed his maiden F1 win in Russia.Bottas' seat is set to be one of the most coveted on the F1 grid for 2018, but Wolff is happy with the performances that the ex-Williams man has been putting in so far for the Silver Arrows."For me he has performed well in the first races," Wolff said at the FIA Sport Conference in Geneva on Tuesday. "The call he received was pretty late, he's driving against one of the best drivers of Formula 1 that has been with the team in his fifth season and he's had a pole position, won a race in Sochi in a very dominant way and he's had the more difficult races."But overall his performance on-track and the way he has integrated with the team was very positive."Wolff appreciated that Bottas was in an uncomfortable situation given speculation about his future, yet he stressed that Mercedes would not make a snap call about his future."Of course it's an uncomfortable situation for him with quite some pressure," Wolff said. "When we decided to make Valtteri the offer, he knew that we would be taking our time for the decision going forward because the driver market is more open in 2018 and beyond, 2018 and 2019."He knew that, so that's why we will not rush into a decision, but continue to work with him and see how that pans out. But generally the view of the team is that he's done a good job."