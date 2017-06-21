Williams denies Honda talks over 2018 F1 engine supply

Williams Formula 1 deputy chief Claire Williams has denied holding talks with Honda over a power unit supply in 2018 following a report in the Swiss press suggesting a deal was possible.Swiss newspaperreported earlier this week that Williams could be in line to become Honda's new de facto works team in 2018 should it cut ties with McLaren at the end of the year.Williams and Honda previously worked together between 1983 and 1987, yielding two world championship wins, but a revival is not on the cards for 2018."We had a fantastic relationship with them back in the 1980s, but I can categorically say that we have not talked to Honda," Claire Williams said onearlier this week."We are not a cause of the break-up and we are not here ready with a press release saying we are joining forces with them in 2018. We haven't talked to them."We have a great partnership with Mercedes. They helped drive us to third place in the championship up from ninth the previous year."They're a fantastic partner and they provide us with a fantastic power unit. I'm not sure why you would look to change that, to a power unit that isn't at that level of competition yet."Honda's power unit has lacked both performance and reliability since its return to the sport as a supplier in 2015, leaving McLaren at the foot of the constructors' championship without a single point to its name after seven races in 2016.Honda has pumped large amounts of money into McLaren as its works partner, but even with that prospect being attractive to Williams, she said the possible dip in form would not be worth the switch."We all know that Honda do put a huge amount of money at McLaren, but when I weigh up the pros and cons, would I rather have the budget we have and be the fourth quickest car, or have a huge amount of money and finish P9 again?" Williams questioned."Right now, it's too close to those years to go back to them."