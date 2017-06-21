Kaltenborn to split from Sauber as team principal

F1 »

21 June 2017
Monisha Kaltenborn has reportedly left her post as Sauber F1 team principal and CEO on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The first female team principal in Formula 1 became Sauber's CEO in 2010 helping Peter Sauber rebuild the core foundations of the team after its time with BMW before going on to buy shares in the team in 2011.

After being appointed team principal in 2012, she has overseen the team through a period of uncertainty due to financial troubles which resulted in the Swiss team being purchased by Longbow Finance last July, but the team will head into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix without its team principal.

Sauber is yet to officially confirm Kaltenborn's departure, while ex-Hispania F1 team principal and managing director Colin Kolles has been linked with filling the role.


14.04.2017 - Free Practice 1, Monisha Kaltenborn (AUT), CEO and Team Principal, Sauber F1 Team
