Todt confirms new teams interested in joining F1

21 June 2017
FIA president Jean Todt confirms interest from new teams to join F1 following speculation of plans emerging in recent weeks.
FIA president Jean Todt has confirmed there is interest from new teams to join Formula 1 in the near future, but will not issue a tender until firm proposals have been put forward.

The F1 grid dropped to 10 teams for 2017 following the closure of Manor Racing, marking its lowest full-season contingent since 2009.

Speculation emerged in recent weeks that personnel from existing teams are being headhunted for a new project based in the UK, with concrete details about the operation yet to become clear.

Speaking to reporters at the FIA Sport Conference in Geneva on Tuesday, Todt said that the FIA would like to have another two teams racing in F1, as well as confirming that there had been recent interest.

"When we feel it is time, we will be able to make a tender. At the moment we have ten teams and the idea is to have up to 12 teams," Todt said.

"So we have an opportunity, if we have one or two strong newcomers it could be possible. There are always rumours, but we have had some interest from some teams."

When asked if it was recent interest, Todt said: "Recently, yeah."

The last new team to join F1 through an FIA tender was Haas, which joined the grid in 2016. Todt said that getting another new project on the grid would have to follow a similar process.

"First we need to check ourselves the request [for a new team]," Todt said. "It's going through a kind of audit to see who are the potential buyers. If it's a big manufacturer, it's easy, if it's a privateer, you need to be more careful.

"And then, once you are sure that there is a real interest, and once you're sure that people are able, like it was the case with Haas, for example, then we make tender."

The grid is not set to increase in size for 2018, though, with Todt saying: "It would be foolish to think that a new team would be ready in eight months".

