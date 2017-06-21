Formula 1 returns to Azerbaijan for the second time in its history after a successful maiden race 12 months ago.
Following his victory in Montreal, Lewis Hamilton will be keen to hold on to momentum while Ferrari aims to hit back at the Baku City Circuit.
After Nico Rosberg claimed victory at the inaugural race in Baku, there will be a new winner and given the unpredictable nature of the street circuit it is all to play for this weekend.
The 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 (UK only).
Where can I watch it? (All times stated BST)
Friday 23rd June:
LIVE Channel 4 F1 Azerbaijan GP FP1 – 09:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Azerbaijan GP FP1 – 10:00
LIVE Channel 4 F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2 – 13:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2 – 14:00
Saturday 24th June:
LIVE Channel 4 Azerbaijan GP FP3 – 10:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Azerbaijan GP FP3 – 11:00
LIVE Channel 4 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying – 13:55
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying – 14:00
Sunday 25th June:
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Azerbaijan GP Track Parade – 13:00
LIVE Channel 4 Azerbaijan GP Build-up – 13:00
LIVE Channel 4 Azerbaijan GP Race – 13:35
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Azerbaijan GP Race – 14:00
WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?
|The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule
ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.
26 March Australian Grand Prix
9 April Chinese Grand Prix
16 April Bahrain Grand Prix
30 April Russian Grand Prix
14 May Spanish Grand Prix
28 May Monaco Grand Prix
11 June Canadian Grand Prix
25 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
9 July
Austrian Grand Prix
16 July
British Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
30 July
Hungarian Grand Prix
27 August
Belgian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
3 September
Italian Grand Prix
17 September
Singapore Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
1 October
Malaysian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
8 October
Japanese Grand Prix
22 October
United States Grand Prix
29 October
Mexican Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
12 November
Brazilian Grand Prix
26 November
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
Previous Azerbaijan GP race winners:
2016: Nico Rosberg The race was run under the European GP title
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst