Magnussen: I prefer to battle proven team-mate like Grosjean

22 June 2017
Kevin Magnussen says he prefers having a proven and experienced team-mate like Romain Grosjean to compete against after settling at Haas.
Kevin Magnussen says he prefers having a proven and experienced team-mate like Romain Grosjean to compete against after settling in at Haas this year.

The Danish driver switched from Renault to Haas this year to join forces with Grosjean who he feels he has a competitive but open team-mate relationship with.

After acting as lead driver for Renault last year alongside rookie Jolyon Palmer, Magnussen says he's benefitting from leaning on the experience of Grosjean while getting up to speed at Haas and prefers the challenge of battling a 'proven team-mate'.

“It's fun. He's got everything that I need from a team-mate, raw speed that I can compare and learn from him, and he's got experience as well, so for me he's a really good team-mate,” Magnussen said. “You only have your team-mate to compare and to show yourself and improve yourself.

“It's much better having a proven teammate who has a good reputation and is known to be very quick so it's good to have him.”

When asked to compare him to his previous team-mates in F1, Jenson Button at McLaren in 2014 and Palmer at Renault in 2016, the Danish driver says Grosjean struggles to match the consistency Button could produce but when the package comes together he is a standout performer.

“Perhaps on his day faster than Jenson, but Jenson was very consistent,” he said. “Romain is a little bit up and down with very high peaks.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Jenson Button , Romain Grosjean , Renault , Haas , Magnussen , Kevin Magnussen
