Perez: Force India didn’t feel Ocon could pass Ricciardo

Sergio Perez has revealed Force India didn't feel Esteban Ocon would have had the pace to overtake Daniel Ricciardo during the Canadian Grand Prix in his battle for a maiden Formula 1 podium, as the team looks to move on from its controversial race last time out.During the race in Canada, with Perez following Ricciardo the charging Ocon wasn't given team orders to pass his Force India team-mate despite being on fresher tyres and feeling he could get past the Red Bull driver for third.The move ultimately compromised Ocon's race as he got stuck behind his Mexican team-mate before both Force India drivers were overtaken by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel late on to finish fifth and sixth respectively in Montreal.After an extensive debrief, including post-race and mid-week meetings between the team's management and its drivers, the team has confirmed there will be no team orders in the future and both drivers will be allowed to race one another.When asked about the incident during the build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Perez hinted the team didn't feel Ocon would have the pace to get past Ricciardo in Canada.“I have to go on what my team say,” Perez said. “They have more information than all of us. I think they felt that Esteban wouldn't have had the chance to overtake him either, so I will believe them.“We had a couple of discussions, one after the race, one during the week. The policy of the team is that if we're in the same situation, they will do exactly the same thing. They will let us race again and no teams orders. They felt that they were not in need to do team orders.“13 laps difference in tyres in Montreal is not a lot, because it's a very low degradation on that circuit. The team has all the information. All that they say is that if we're in the same situation again, we're at a similar circuit, they will do the same, as they feel they did the right thing.”At the inaugural race in Baku, Perez claimed an impressive rostrum for Force India and feels the team has a similar potential to challenge for the top three again this year despite the new F1 cars under the regulations revamp for 2017.“We had really strong pace the whole weekend and it was the one we made on pure pace,” he said. “Hopefully this year we can also have the pace and aim for the podium."I think if there's a race where we're going to be closer, it's this one. It's a good chance for us.”