F1 »

'Travesty' Alonso is at the back of the F1 grid - Webber

22 June 2017
Mark Webber says Fernando Alonso's market value in F1 has never been higher despite his ongoing struggles at McLaren.
'Travesty' Alonso is at the back of the F1 grid - Webber
'Travesty' Alonso is at the back of the F1 grid - Webber
Mark Webber believes that it is a "travesty" Fernando Alonso is battling at the back of the Formula 1 grid with McLaren in 2017, but thinks the Spaniard's market value has never been higher as he begins to plan for 2018.

Alonso has struggled towards the back of the field for much of his second stint with McLaren, linking up with the team in 2015 when it struck a power unit deal with Honda.

Honda's engines have lacked both reliability and performance through 2017, leaving McLaren at the foot of the constructors' championship with zero points from the opening seven races of the year.

Alonso is currently evaluating his movements for 2018, but ex-F1 racer Webber believes that his worth to possible teams is greater than ever.

"It's day-by-day with Fernando. He's his own man," Webber said at the FIA Sport Conference in Geneva when asked about Alonso's future.

"He's a phenomenal talent. It's a total waste and an absolute travesty that he's at the back of the grid, driving a car that's uncompetitive. But he's still in a situation where he's driving phenomenally.

"I think his market value has never been higher, what he's done at the Indy 500, and then what he's done sometimes with that McLaren. Stoffel [Vandoorne] I don't think knows what's hit him, so that's what it's like on Sundays working with someone like Fernando.

"I don't know. Let's see what engine McLaren get, see if they can hold him over the winter, and convince him that they're going to win next year."

Speaking about Alonso's Indy 500 adventure, Webber was full of praise for the two-time F1 champion, having also heard impressive stories from others about his display.

"Big balls for having a go, I must take my hat off to him," Webber said.

"I've been hearing incredible things about how awesome he was. Gil de Ferran, I know Gil well, and he just said it was phenomenal how well he took to it.

"I was happy he was in one piece, that was the biggest thing I was happy with."

Tagged as: FIA , Mclaren , Mark Webber , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
16.04.2017 - Race, David Coulthard (GBR), Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Mark Webber (AUS)
22.06.2017 - Track Atmosphere
22.06.2017 - Track Atmosphere
22.06.2017 - Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
22.06.2017 - Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
22.06.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
22.06.2017 - Flags
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
22.06.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
22.06.2017 - Flags
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Track Atmosphere
22.06.2017 - Track Atmosphere
22.06.2017 - The pit lane
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 