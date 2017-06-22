F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Raikkonen: I'll help Vettel when I can't fight for title

22 June 2017
“When it's clear I don't have the chance to fight for the championship I'll help Seb and I have no issues with that." - Kimi Raikkonen.
Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari's tactics in the Formula 1 world championship hunt are straightforward and he will only help team-mate Sebastian Vettel when he can't challenge for the drivers' crown himself.

The Finnish driver has endured issues during three of the opening seven races in 2017 and has collected just two podiums compared to Vettel's three wins and three second place finishes.

As a result, Raikkonen sits 68 points off title leader Vettel – on almost 50% of the total points the German driver has scored so far this year – but isn't ruling out his own title charge with 12 races to go.

Raikkonen says Ferrari's policy between its drivers remains unchanged and he will continue to fight Vettel and the rest of the field for wins and only actively assist the four-time F1 world champion when he is ruled out of the title fight.

“I think we have very clear rules in the team, what we are allowed to do and not allowed to do, what the team wants us to do,” Raikkonen said. “Nothing has changed and we know exactly when things goes either way.

“When it's clear I don't have the chance to fight for the championship I'll help Seb and I have no issues with that, as I did in the past. I think it's a very easy decision for everyone in the team.

“The first thing is to try to make sure we can be at the top with Ferrari, that's the most important thing and then if Seb can win and I cannot.”

Raikkonen concedes he's had a difficult start to 2017 when compared to Vettel but puts it down to his poor fortune while his team-mate has enjoyed near-flawless campaign.

Vettel finished off the podium for the first time in 2017 last time out in Montreal after picking up damage to his front wing on the opening lap, but still battled back to fourth and ahead of Raikkonen.

“I've had some bad races so far and obviously Seb has had good races so far and has been driving very well this year,” he said. “I didn't start the season too well, especially in the first few races. It wasn't bad races but not too good or where I wanted to be.

“Here and there I had some little problems, I have one DNF, and the last race was not ideal, but that's how it goes sometimes.”
