Ricciardo: Red Bull can still find gains in power unit

Daniel Ricciardo says his Red Bull squad can still find power unit gains from its TAG-Heuer-branded engines but accepts it won't reach anything over a one-second step up for the rest of 2017.After Renault Sport Racing managing director Cyril Abiteboul shot down an engine update overhaul in 2017, it seems to have taken a substantial hit to Red Bull's progress hopes in closing the performance deficit to Ferrari and Mercedes at the sharp end of the grid.While Ricciardo accepts any further gains from the engine side will be minor he hopes incremental steps will keep Red Bull's progress ahead of the rest as he looks to maintain his podium run in Baku.“From what I am aware of there is still going to be improvements,” Ricciardo said. “I believe what we have now is not the full refined version of the power unit and they know that they can improve that.“We are hoping to see some of that even this weekend, so we don't necessarily have updates but we still got some tweaks which we can fine tune what we've got. So it probably does not sound as dull as it is.“It would be nice if they said we can give you a second but we will take what we can for now. But I think there will be little bits here and there so it won't stay static from now to Abu Dhabi. Will we see a second, I guess not.”Ricciardo is fifth in the F1 world drivers' championship – and just six points off of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen – thanks to three consecutive third place finishes stretching back to the Spanish Grand Prix.