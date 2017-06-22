Verstappen not fretting over tough start to 2017 season

Max Verstappen is refusing to fret about his tough start to the 2017 Formula 1 season with Red Bull that has seen him score just one podium finish and retire three times in the opening seven races.Verstappen became F1's youngest ever race winner with Red Bull in 2016 and was expected to battle with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to lead its charge this year, only for endure a quiet start to the season.The Dutchman finished third in China at the second race of the year, but retirements in Bahrain, Spain and Canada have left him sixth in the drivers' championship, already 22 points shy of Ricciardo."That is how it is. You have to look at what happened before the retirements and everything was going well," Verstappen said, reflecting on his start to the season."Just some unfortunate results. So I can't really blame too much to myself, and that is how you always have to stay in the situation."Of course you can always improve and do better, but if a lot of things are out of your hands, what can you do? You can be disappointed, but for what?"So far it definitely has not been great, but you have to make the best of the situation you are in. In a lot of places I have done that even if I returned or whatever."In that way I can be happy with it, but as a driver you always want to win races. So in that perspective it is not great."Verstappen feels that the RB13 car has improved a lot since the start of the season, with the gap to front-runners Mercedes and Ferrari appearing to shrink thanks to updates for the car."It has improved a lot," Verstappen said. "In the beginning when we were changing bits on the car it was doing really weird things, like really out of balance and just difficult to understand."Since we brought some decent updates to the car, and especially the last few races, the balance is there, now we just need to find a bit more overall grip or stuff like that."When you look at the data from Canada in the corners it was not too bad. Just little bits and we need a bit more overall downforce, and they we are more or less close to them."Of course we want to be better than them but first we need to catch up. And then the rest of the gap we have is of course the power."