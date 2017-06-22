F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Vettel to start thinking about Ferrari F1 future in summer break

22 June 2017
Out of contract at the end of the year, Sebastian Vettel says he won't think about his Ferrari F1 future until after the summer break.
Sebastian Vettel says he will wait until Formula 1's summer break in August before starting to think about his future with Ferrari, preferring to focus on his championship bid than contract discussions.

Vettel is out of contract at the end of the year after joining Ferrari on a three-season deal back in 2015, and is one of a number of drivers free in the market for 2018.

The German has been linked with a move to Mercedes, but may also wish to remain at Ferrari given its strong start to the season that has catapulted him into the championship lead.

When asked if there was a deadline for him to sign a new contract with Ferrari, Vettel said: " don't know if there is actually a deadline, may be I should ask somebody!

"Normally the contract starts from the first of January and expire on the 31st of December so the deadline is probably the 31st of December. That's I think how long the current one lasts, I'm not sure."

Vettel went on to say that his contract was not something he was really thinking about at the moment given the busy run of races, with this weekend's grand prix in Baku currently being his primary focus.

"I think at the moment we're at a very busy stage of the season with a lot of races coming up in a short time," Vettel said.

"I think in the summer, maybe we have a bit more time."

Vettel went on to speak about his comfort at Ferrari at the moment, having won three of the first seven grands prix of the year.

"I feel comfortable, I very much feel at home inside the team," Vettel said.

"I think we are working well and things are coming together so obviously it was a while ago when I joined the team, and I think since then a lot of things have happened.

"Obviously this year is a very important year for us, and we are starting to see some of the results that we tried to put in place time ago.

"Hopefully this is just the beginning, there's a lot more to come."

