Alonso predicts ‘2.5-3.0s deficit’ for McLaren at Baku

Fernando Alonso says McLaren-Honda could lose up to three seconds on the long Baku straights to its front-running rivals in Formula 1 as the team braces for another painful race weekend.The Spanish driver is expected to pick up a 15-grid place penalty for the Azerbaijan race for a raft of engine penalties, while team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne will start last with a 30-place grid penalty, as both drivers have already exceeded the permitted number engine components for a season.As well as starting last, Alonso has predicted he'll potentially loss up to three seconds per lap due to performance deficit from his Honda power units around the Baku City Circuit against the front-runners – one of the highest all year.“I think the deficit here should be I think more than two and a half seconds or three seconds on the straights,” Alonso said.“A very unfortunate situation because if we start in the back also, I think it will be a difficult weekend, in terms of performance, the loss on the straight, the deficit is quite high here, one of the highest on the calendar.“We will drive as fast as we can, Stoffel and I, the team I'm sure will prepare the car in the best condition, the guys will do a perfect strategy, perfect starts, perfect pitstops and that's the only thing we can do in this weekend.”Alonso refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding McLaren ditching Honda as its engine partner and a potential return to Mercedes, but did underline he wants any option which will make him competitive again.