F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Massa calls Sainz penalty soft for Canada collision

23 June 2017
Felipe Massa believes Carlos Sainz got off lightly for their opening lap of the Canadian GP and has called on the FIA to take action.
Massa calls Sainz penalty soft for Canada collision
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Massa calls Sainz penalty soft for Canada collision
Felipe Massa believes Carlos Sainz got off lightly for causing their collision on the opening lap of the Canadian Grand Prix and feels the FIA needs to step in to make changes before a 'big accident'.

Sainz blamed his mirrors for not seeing Romain Grosjean in the opening lap tussles for position in Montreal, as the Toro Rosso driver clipped wheels with the Haas driver and was sent into a spin. The Spaniard collected the luckless Massa to send both cars out on the spot.

Sainz picked up a post-race three-place grid penalty for the next race in Baku but Massa feels for the scale of the accident the Toro Rosso driver's punishment didn't fit the crime.

“It looked quite dangerous when it happened. I was unlucky to be out of the race that way,” Massa said. “I spoke to Carlos straight after as I had no idea what happened and he said he was completely sideways before the gravel because somebody had touched him already. That's what he told me.

“Then when I saw it after I saw that he started it which is a shame. I don't think it is so different what he did to what Grosjean did and Carlos only lost three places on the start [for Azerbaijan GP].”

Massa has compared Sainz's move to Grosjean's infamous crash at the start of the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix, when he caused a multiple-car pile-up at La Source and became airborne narrowly missing Fernando Alonso in his Ferrari, and feels the FIA needs to ramp up penalties in order to avoid similar incidents.

“I remember when Grosjean was picked up for his dangerous manoeuvres so they told him to stay at home for one race,” he said. “Maybe they need to be strong again. Fortunately, nothing happened but it could have been a big accident and I think if we did have a big accident the penalty would have been different which is not correct.

“I think it is not enough. We've seen so many people get three-place grid penalties for doing very little things and then you do a more dangerous thing and you still have three places. It is inconsistent.”

Massa has also dismissed Sainz's mirror excuse and wants the FIA to take action to make F1 safer with the new cars.

It is the second reported incident where mirrors were blamed for not seeing another car after Jenson Button collided with Pascal Wehrlein, leaving the Sauber on its side during the Monaco Grand Prix.

“The mirrors might also be an issue and if they are they need to change. I think the FIA need to do an investigation and if someone can't be seen then they can't race with those mirrors, they need to change the mirrors. Mirrors are so important for safety.”
by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.06.2017- Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 crash
22.06.2017 - Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
22.06.2017 - Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
22.06.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
22.06.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
22.06.2017 - Azerbaijan flag
22.06.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
22.06.2017 - Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, detail
22.06.2017 - Baku Atmosphere

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 