Haas to employ a traffic 'spotter' for qualifying

The Haas F1 team will employ a member of the team to study the track during qualifying to avoid traffic congestion from this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.With traffic during the first session of qualifying an issue for the tight midfield group, having a person to specifically watch where other drivers are on track will come as a benefit to the American team.Both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have been affected in different races by traffic when attempting to register a flying lap, with Magnussen hampered by a Mercedes and Toro Rosso in Monaco which cost him a shot at a Q3 appearance.“We've got some changes in place,” Magnussen said in Azerbaijan. “I've got a person looking at just traffic and nothing else, just to be like a spotter on the GPS. So hopefully that will help, it's one of the things with us, we're growing every race, improving.“It's good to see we're immediately making steps, it's not clear after the first race where we had traffic in Monaco that we had to make a change. It could've been just an annoying, unlucky situation. Then we've had it again so we're taking action. That's really good to see, I like that.”A big cause of traffic is tyre preparation, as no team has fully gotten to grips with the behaviour of the harder Pirelli compounds introduced this season, many drivers take different approaches to get their rubber in optimum temperatures.This came to a head in Canada, with Montreal's short layout but long straights proving difficult to turn on the tyres, many drivers experimented with different approaches and compromised other teams' lap times.“I think Canada was particularly difficult because of a short circuit, so the same amount of cars, less space, obviously you run into each other, and then how people were managing tyres differently to get to the fast lap,” Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.“Some were doing a slow lap, some were doing half fast half slow lap, some were on a fast lap, so you didn't really know where it was and that's one of the main reasons.“All that what happened in Canada: short lap, difficult tyre warm-up process, we need to do something,”“If we need to do it everywhere, even if you don't need them you've got them there, and next time when you need them they are trained for it."