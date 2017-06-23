Verstappen leads Baku FP1 as Perez crashes out

Max Verstappen set the early pace in Formula 1 practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday afternoon, heading up a one-two finish for Red Bull in the opening running at the Baku City Circuit.Keen to bounce back from a disappointing retirement in Montreal when running second, Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP1 with a best lap time of 1:44.410, finishing four-tenths of a second clear of the field.The low levels of grip around the Baku streets proved challenging for all drivers, causing a number of run wide and take to the run-off areas at points after locking up.Verstappen was able to make the best of the conditions, though, with Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finishing the session second fastest.F1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel was third overall, half a second off Verstappen, while Sergio Perez ended FP1 fourth overall.Perez's session was not without incident, though, as he became the first driver to crash at Baku's infamously tight Turn 8 section by the castle.Perez appeared to carry too much speed into the corner, sending his Force India wide and into the barrier, prompting a red flag stoppage in the closing stages of the session.Title contender Lewis Hamilton was unable to make much of an impact through FP1, finishing a second off the pace in P5 for Mercedes, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas following closely behind in sixth position.Esteban Ocon wound up seventh for Force India ahead of Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen, while Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top 10 after a late lap for Toro Rosso.