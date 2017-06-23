Grosjean in 'a good position' to take top seat for 2018

Romain Grosjean believes he is in "a good position" to take a top F1 seat in 2018 should one become available, but remains focused on his current duties with the Haas team.Grosjean moved from Lotus to Haas for the 2016 season, leading the American team's charge through its debut campaign in the sport.The Frenchman has produced some impressive displays throughout his time at Haas, leading to links with a top-line seat.Grosjean has most frequently been linked with a move up to Ferrari, with whom Haas enjoys an extensive technical partnership.When asked if he thought he would be first in line for a seat with a top team if one became available, Grosjean said: "I don't know. I don't know the answer."Life is full of surprises and if you ask Valtteri [Bottas] what he was doing on the 15th of December I'm sure he would say yeah, I'm going to go again with Willliams and next thing you know, you're in a world champion's car. So it's a phone call and the best we can do is to do the best job on track."I'm frustrated sometimes because I love winning and that's all that matters to me in Formula One and obviously you come from other categories where you've won everything and then you come to F1 and you don't get the chance to win a race because it's like you were starting the race ten seconds behind the others. It's done."Grosjean was asked directly about a move to Ferrari for 2018, with the Italian marque currently fielding Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, the latter beign on a one-year rolling contract and nearing the end of his career."I think it's early days and we're not even in July," Grosjean said. "Who knows what the F1 grid is going to be like next year? Valtteri is of course waiting on Mercedes, then there's the Kimi case, what is he going to do?"Everyone thinks he's going to be out of Formula One since 2010 and here we are in 2017 and he's 38 and he's still here doing a decent job."So I don't know. If there is an opportunity, if there is a seat, I believe I'm in a good position but it doesn't necessarily mean anything."