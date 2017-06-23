FIA stewards confirm 15-place grid drops for Alonso, Vandoorne

The FIA stewards for this weekend's Formula 1 race in Baku have confirmed that McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will both drop 15 places on the grid for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Alonso and Vandoorne both confirmed earlier in the week that they would be making changes to their power units ahead of the race weekend amid ongoing problems for engine partner Honda.
In statements issued by the FIA stewards on Friday, it was formally confirmed that both drivers will drop 15 places on the grid for Sunday's race.
On both McLaren-Honda MCL32 cars, a sixth turbocharger and sixth MGU-H for the season has been taken, totalling to 15-place drops.
As a result, it is likely that Alonso and Vandoorne will both start on the back row of the grid in Baku, limiting McLaren's chances of scoring its first points of the season in Azerbaijan.