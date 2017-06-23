F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen fastest again, crashes late in Baku FP2

23 June 2017
Max Verstappen completes a clean sweep of Friday practice in Baku by leading FP2 for Red Bull ahead of Valtteri Bottas, only to crash late on.
Verstappen fastest again, crashes late in Baku FP2
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen fastest again, crashes late in Baku FP2
Max Verstappen completed a clean sweep of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions in Azerbaijan after topping the timesheets in FP2 at the Baku City Circuit.

Verstappen led the way for Red Bull in FP1 and was able to repeat the feat in second practice, posting a best lap time of 1:43.362 in the RB13 car.

For the best part, Verstappen was once again able to negotiate the low grip conditions in Baku better than most as the majority of drivers were forced to take to the run off area at one stage in the session.

However, his session ended in the wall when he crashed in the final minute, losing control at Turn 1 and slamming into the barrier side-on as he tried to steer out of the slide.

The crash was the second of the session, following a shunt for Jolyon Palmer. The Renault driver's mistake proved particularly costly as he shunted at Turn 8, making the same error that Sergio Perez made in the opening practice session on Friday.

Palmer's crash brought out a red flag that meant a number of drivers could not get in a quick lap time on the super-soft tyre, promtping a mixed up timesheet.

Valtteri Bottas was able to lead Mercedes' charge, finishing one-tenth of a second behind Verstappen in second place. Daniel Ricciardo was third, 0.111 seconds off the time of his pace-setting team-mate.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth-fastest for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel, while Lance Stroll took sixth place for Williams ahead of Sergio Perez and Daniil Kvyat.

Esteban Ocon ended the session ninth for Force India, with championship contender Lewis Hamilton ailing to P10 after failing to complete a qualifying run.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas , Sergio Perez , Max Verstappen , Daniil Kvyat
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Grid Girls
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Grid Girls
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Grid Girls
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Grid Girls
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Grid Girl
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Grid Girl
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 