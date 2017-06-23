Verstappen fastest again, crashes late in Baku FP2

Max Verstappen completed a clean sweep of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions in Azerbaijan after topping the timesheets in FP2 at the Baku City Circuit.Verstappen led the way for Red Bull in FP1 and was able to repeat the feat in second practice, posting a best lap time of 1:43.362 in the RB13 car.For the best part, Verstappen was once again able to negotiate the low grip conditions in Baku better than most as the majority of drivers were forced to take to the run off area at one stage in the session.However, his session ended in the wall when he crashed in the final minute, losing control at Turn 1 and slamming into the barrier side-on as he tried to steer out of the slide.The crash was the second of the session, following a shunt for Jolyon Palmer. The Renault driver's mistake proved particularly costly as he shunted at Turn 8, making the same error that Sergio Perez made in the opening practice session on Friday.Palmer's crash brought out a red flag that meant a number of drivers could not get in a quick lap time on the super-soft tyre, promtping a mixed up timesheet.Valtteri Bottas was able to lead Mercedes' charge, finishing one-tenth of a second behind Verstappen in second place. Daniel Ricciardo was third, 0.111 seconds off the time of his pace-setting team-mate.Kimi Raikkonen was fourth-fastest for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel, while Lance Stroll took sixth place for Williams ahead of Sergio Perez and Daniil Kvyat.Esteban Ocon ended the session ninth for Force India, with championship contender Lewis Hamilton ailing to P10 after failing to complete a qualifying run.