F1 Azerbaijan GP: Gearbox failure cause of Alonso's Baku FP2 stoppage

23 June 2017
McLaren racing director Eric Boullier puts Fernando Alonso's FP2 stoppage in Baku down to a gearbox failure.
A gearbox failure was the cause of Fernando Alonso's on-track stoppage during second practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, according to McLaren racing director Eric Boullier.

Alonso was forced to park his car up at the side of the track towards the end of FP2 at the Baku City Circuit, acting as the latest setback in a difficult season that has seen him fail to score a single point through the opening seven races.

The stoppage appeared to be down to an issue with Alonso's Honda power unit, which has lacked both reliability and performance so far this year, with the Spaniard crying: "Engine! Engine!" over the radio before pulling over at the side of the track.

However, Boullier confirmed after the session that the engine was not at fault, saying: "It wasn't an engine failure. It was a gearbox failure."

Boullier was asked about McLaren's apparently "irretrievable" relationship with Honda after a number of comments from senior management in recent weeks, but the Frenchman did not disagree with that verdict.

"[Irretrievable] is a suggestion, which is not exactly the truth or the case," Boullier said.

"Both organisations are working very, very hard to make sure we get where we want to be. The little of bit friction, if there is any, is exacerbated by the media.

"It's true that we have to deliver what we need to do. We have to be where we want to be, but both organisations are working hard to deliver. I don't think there is such a drama like in your questions."

Boullier stressed that Honda's commitment to McLaren was not lacking, only its performance on-track.

"We as a partner expect a certain level of let's say performance," Boullier said.

"Not commitment because they have it. They have the resources. It's just the level of performance which today we need, another step, a big step."

