23 June 2017
Azerbaijan GP: Vettel forced into reverse after Baku slip ups
Sebastian Vettel has laughed off his tricky first day of running for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being forced to use the reverse gear on three occasions having never once previously needed to call upon it in three years.

The championship leader had to take to the escape roads on three occasions as one of several drivers to struggle with the low grip Baku City Circuit en route to the fifth fastest time in FP2.

Despite this, Vettel is pleased with the performance of his SF70T and despite suggesting Red Bull's timesheet topping pace is genuine, he is confident he can get it dialled in for qualifying.

“I think it's not easy to find the rhythm on this track. I hope I wasn't the only one going down the escape roads many times. I think I used reverse three times and I haven't used reverse once in the last three years but it is good to do this today so we don't have to tomorrow.

“It was a fun day, we tried a couple of things and now we see the short run was not ideal, we didn't put everything together but tomorrow is another day.

“I don't think we are missing much, it looked very close. I think Red Bull is very fast, not just for one lap but both sessions. I think we are OK, I think it is a question of getting everything together. I was pretty happy with it.”

