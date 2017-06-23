Verstappen hails 'really positive' Baku practice despite crash

Max Verstappen feels he had a "really positive" day of Formula 1 practice ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite crashing out in the final minute of the second session.Verstappen finished as the fastest driver in both FP1 and FP2 for Red Bull, but ended the running in the wall after losing control at the first corner and slamming side-on into the barrier.Even with the crash, the Dutchman was pleased with his efforts at the Baku City Circuit as Red Bull enjoyed a rare edge over Mercedes and Ferrari."I think the whole day has been really positive, except the last lap. Everything else was working really good," Verstappen said."So from that point I felt very good in the car even though, I think, in my short runs in the second practice I couldn't really take the maximum out of it because of traffic and yellow flags. So we can be quite happy."To be first with not an ideal lap - first of all I went out of the garage and yellow flags then virtual safety car so you can't warm up your tyres like you want to. So to be up there is very positive.Reflecting on the crash, Verstappen said that he was trying to swing his car around into the run-off area at Turn 1, only to lose the rear end and hit the barrier instead."It was very weird to be honest," Verstappensaid. "I locked up and I was still trying to make the corner but then I thought I would just try to play it safe and just take the exit road."Then suddenly I lost the rear and I had like a four-wheel power slide into the barrier."