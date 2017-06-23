Hamilton frustrated Mercedes tyre woes strike again

Lewis Hamilton insists he remains confident for his and Mercedes' chances in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite being consigned to tenth on the timesheets after another struggle to get the most from the tyres around the Baku City Circuit.Arriving in Azerbaijan on the back of a brilliant return to form in Canada, the three-time champion didn't begin his Baku weekend how he left it in Montreal as the low grip surface signalled a return to the tyre optimisation issues that have hindered his title challenge relative to Ferrari so far this year.Indeed, though Hamilton admits he isn't so surprised by his situation after similar issues in Sochi and Monaco, he is frustrated at the inability to get the tyres working at an event that is set to be one of the warmest of the season.“It was just a hard day,” he lamented. “Getting the tyres to work here was difficult as we already knew would be the case. It was a bit of a messy couple of sessions, but we still learned a lot and we are going to work as hard as we can to make it better for tomorrow.“The grip is very bad, it's bad for everyone. I think everyone is struggling with getting the tyres working, the Red Bulls and Ferraris, perhaps less than some others. But everyone is struggling generally in the whole pitlane, these tyres are just so hard, too hard. You can't come to this incredibly warm place and have the track at 50 degrees, and the tyres still don't work, it doesn't make sense.”With Hamilton's progress hampered further by intermittent caution periods to cover several off-track excursions, he nonetheless feels Valtteri Bottas' second fastest time in FP2 is an indication that Mercedes is still well in the hunt for pole.“I think we are still in the fight for pole. Valtteri showed good pace and I think if I finished my lap I would have been up there as well. It's definitely difficult because there's a small window which we know that these tyres work in, particularly at this track it seems to be the most difficult.“I think today I had 20% more yellow flags than ever before so it just shows how tricky it is with these tyres.”