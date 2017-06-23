F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton frustrated Mercedes tyre woes strike again

23 June 2017
Lewis Hamilton ends his first day in Baku down in tenth position as Mercedes suffers a revival of its tyre optimisation woes.
Hamilton frustrated Mercedes tyre woes strike again
Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton frustrated Mercedes tyre woes strike again
Lewis Hamilton insists he remains confident for his and Mercedes' chances in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite being consigned to tenth on the timesheets after another struggle to get the most from the tyres around the Baku City Circuit.

Arriving in Azerbaijan on the back of a brilliant return to form in Canada, the three-time champion didn't begin his Baku weekend how he left it in Montreal as the low grip surface signalled a return to the tyre optimisation issues that have hindered his title challenge relative to Ferrari so far this year.

Indeed, though Hamilton admits he isn't so surprised by his situation after similar issues in Sochi and Monaco, he is frustrated at the inability to get the tyres working at an event that is set to be one of the warmest of the season.

“It was just a hard day,” he lamented. “Getting the tyres to work here was difficult as we already knew would be the case. It was a bit of a messy couple of sessions, but we still learned a lot and we are going to work as hard as we can to make it better for tomorrow.

“The grip is very bad, it's bad for everyone. I think everyone is struggling with getting the tyres working, the Red Bulls and Ferraris, perhaps less than some others. But everyone is struggling generally in the whole pitlane, these tyres are just so hard, too hard. You can't come to this incredibly warm place and have the track at 50 degrees, and the tyres still don't work, it doesn't make sense.”

With Hamilton's progress hampered further by intermittent caution periods to cover several off-track excursions, he nonetheless feels Valtteri Bottas' second fastest time in FP2 is an indication that Mercedes is still well in the hunt for pole.

“I think we are still in the fight for pole. Valtteri showed good pace and I think if I finished my lap I would have been up there as well. It's definitely difficult because there's a small window which we know that these tyres work in, particularly at this track it seems to be the most difficult.

“I think today I had 20% more yellow flags than ever before so it just shows how tricky it is with these tyres.”

Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Monaco , Valtteri Bottas , Sochi , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 