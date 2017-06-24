Palmer staying positive as despite costly shunt

Jolyon Palmer says he's pleased with the pace he displayed in his Renault during free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite suffering a costly crash with 40 minutes of the second session remaining.With pressure mounting on the Briton to perform in Baku this weekend, Palmer initially found himself well off the pace in the first practice session, but got to grips with the street circuit and matched team-mate's Hulkenberg's pace with just 0.058 seconds separating the two drivers.However, his session was cut short when he locked up his brakes and got caught out at the tight Turn 8 by running into the barrier.“For me, I was a little bit slow in Turn 8 and then I pushed a bit more on braking and locked a wheel and touched the wall. Just misjudged the braking a little bit and got that front locking,” Palmer said.“I think actually the pace has not been too bad, it was just such a scrappy session and every single lap I had a yellow flag, I couldn't believe it. At Turn 15 every time in FP2 that I was on a lap that was quite sensible every time I just caught one. Then I came back out on the super-soft and there was Virtual Safety Car and then another yellow flag and finally I managed to put in time.“I was improving on it again and sadly I hit the wall. I'm quite happy with it and I think there is more time in there.”Interestingly, had he not put his Renault in the barrier, Palmer believes there was still plenty of time to be gained as he was on a fast lap before the accident. The confidence he received from his lap times is a timely occurrence, as Renault made it clear they expect points from the 26-year-old soon.“Yeah, there was [more time]. So that's a positive. There's a chunk more time I think and it's just preparation of the tyres. When you are trying to do a new tyre run and there's a VSC and you lose the tyre temps, they come back up but then there's a yellow flag.“I think compared to the other teams there is quite a big disparity between getting the tyres working and not, so I think with a smooth run putting the laps together and not hitting the wall, it's not looking too bad.”