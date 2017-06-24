F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Renault dismisses Kubica FP1 rumours

24 June 2017
Robert Kubica won't drive the Renault RS17 in any free practice sessions this year, team boss Cyril Abiteboul confirms.
Renault dismisses Kubica FP1 rumours
Azerbaijan GP: Renault dismisses Kubica FP1 rumours
Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has dismissed speculation suggesting it could offer Robert Kubica the chance to drive the RS17 during FP1 session at some stage this season.

The Polish driver competed in 76 F1 races between 2006 and 2010 – winning the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix with BMW Sauber - but suffered career-changing hand injuries in a rallying crash ahead of the 2011 campaign and hasn't competed in a single-seater competition since.

However, having taken time out from racing to focus on recovering strength in the hand, he was given the opportunity to test a 2011-spec Lotus E20 in Valencia earlier this month, where he completed 115 laps before revealing he was 'surprised' by his comfort behind the wheel.

Raising speculation Renault could consider a process by which it would offer Kubica a chance to drive the current RS17 in the Italian Grand Prix FP1 session, Abiteboul firmly ruled this out.

“Easy answer on the last one – no, absolutely not. I don't know where this is coming from and I can completely wipe that one out. Also I would to make it clear that I guess the questions are unconnected – the question regarding Jolyon (Palmer) and the question regarding Robert.

Robert has been a family member of the Enstone team, and Eric on my right knows what I mean. He has been very close and very loyal. The team in Enstone, which is a very small group of people, actually have been very loyal to a number of drivers. In particular Robert made a huge impression on people who've been around, Alan Permane, Bob Bell, Ricardo on the Viry side.

“People feel very loyal and feel they owe something to Robert for making something big in their life and there was this opportunity that we give to him, that we could afford to him to drive again, because it was actually a marketing event that got cancelled, so we had a car available at the track and we offered that opportunity to him.

Nevertheless, Abiteboul does reveal Kubica is currently undertaking a programme of test sessions to get a better understand of what series' he can potentially target going forward.

“Robert is going through some form of programme to try to understand what he can do. He has been driving a number of cars, Formula E, GP3, F2, LMP2, you name it, so I think he wants to understand what he can do as part of his sort of rehabilitation programme. We'll see. There is nothing else that is planned for the time being, apart from a marketing event at Goodwood, where he will be driving the same car, E20, in front of Lord March's house.”

Tagged as: Renault , Robert Kubica , Canadian Grand Prix , Italian Grand Prix , Sauber , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Robert Kubica, Renault, Lotus E20, Valencia [Credit: Renault F1]
23.06.2017 - Press conference, Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal
23.06.2017 - Press conference, Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director and Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 