Renault dismisses Kubica FP1 rumours

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has dismissed speculation suggesting it could offer Robert Kubica the chance to drive the RS17 during FP1 session at some stage this season.The Polish driver competed in 76 F1 races between 2006 and 2010 – winning the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix with BMW Sauber - but suffered career-changing hand injuries in a rallying crash ahead of the 2011 campaign and hasn't competed in a single-seater competition since.However, having taken time out from racing to focus on recovering strength in the hand, he was given the opportunity to test a 2011-spec Lotus E20 in Valencia earlier this month, where he completed 115 laps before revealing he was 'surprised' by his comfort behind the wheel.Raising speculation Renault could consider a process by which it would offer Kubica a chance to drive the current RS17 in the Italian Grand Prix FP1 session, Abiteboul firmly ruled this out.“Easy answer on the last one – no, absolutely not. I don't know where this is coming from and I can completely wipe that one out. Also I would to make it clear that I guess the questions are unconnected – the question regarding Jolyon (Palmer) and the question regarding Robert.Robert has been a family member of the Enstone team, and Eric on my right knows what I mean. He has been very close and very loyal. The team in Enstone, which is a very small group of people, actually have been very loyal to a number of drivers. In particular Robert made a huge impression on people who've been around, Alan Permane, Bob Bell, Ricardo on the Viry side.“People feel very loyal and feel they owe something to Robert for making something big in their life and there was this opportunity that we give to him, that we could afford to him to drive again, because it was actually a marketing event that got cancelled, so we had a car available at the track and we offered that opportunity to him.Nevertheless, Abiteboul does reveal Kubica is currently undertaking a programme of test sessions to get a better understand of what series' he can potentially target going forward.“Robert is going through some form of programme to try to understand what he can do. He has been driving a number of cars, Formula E, GP3, F2, LMP2, you name it, so I think he wants to understand what he can do as part of his sort of rehabilitation programme. We'll see. There is nothing else that is planned for the time being, apart from a marketing event at Goodwood, where he will be driving the same car, E20, in front of Lord March's house.”