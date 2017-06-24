F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Driver complaints prompt T8 kerb tweak

24 June 2017
The troublesome T8 kerbing is flattened ahead of FP3 following driver complaints on Friday.
Driver complaints prompt T8 kerb tweak
Azerbaijan GP: Driver complaints prompt T8 kerb tweak
The FIA has replaced the kerb on the inside of Turn 8 with a painted version following driver concerns after Friday free practice.

The tight left-to-right hander caught several drivers out throughout Friday practice, with Force India's Sergio Perez suffering a sizeable shunt after riding the kerbing too hard to spear into the barrier.

Jolyon Palmer was another casualty in FP2 when he pushed too hard and got his braking wrong, putting his Renault into the TecPro barriers.

“The kerb on the apex of turn 8 has been shortened and the track edge re-aligned,” a statement from the FIA read.

“One additional row of TecPro barriers have been inserted on the first part or the barrier on the exit of Turn 8 (not the last part).”

The change comes after Perez suggested that the kerbing was too high and too difficult for drivers to ride.

While the tight complex provides a tough challenge, the kerbing ensured drivers had to find their own line through the corner, as different teams can ride kerbs better than others.

“I was watching for 40 minutes and there was quite a lot of differences [in driving lines], but I think it depends on the car to be honest,” Palmer said.

“The more you cut the quicker you go, but some cars you can't cut with because it will launch you into the wall. So that's where compliance is pretty important.”

Tagged as: FIA , Renault , Force India F1 , Sergio Perez
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Turn 8 kerb tweaked after Friday accidents
23.06.2017 - Press conference, Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal
23.06.2017 - Press conference, Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director and Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Crash, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 