George Russell to get Mercedes outing in Hungary

24 June 2017
George Russell will get his first outing in the Mercedes W08 during the upcoming Hungaroring test.
British youngster George Russell will drive the Mercedes W08 during the upcoming post-Hungarian Grand Prix test in Budapest, it has been confirmed.

The 19 year-old joined Mercedes' young driver programme earlier this season with a focus on completing simulator work alongside a full season racing campaign in the GP3 Series with ART Grand Prix.

He will now get his chance to drive the race winning W08 at the Hungaroring during the second of the two mid-season test F1 permits.

“I'm just so excited to be testing the W08,” smiled George, who is attending this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix to embed himself further with the team.

“I've probably driven more virtual laps than anyone else with this car so it's going to be incredible to drive it in reality!”

Russell's appointment to the Mercedes young driver programme follows on from Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon, who both since progressed to F1.

Russell claimed a pair of top five finishes in the opening round of the 2017 GP3 Series in Barcelona, with round two in Austria coming up in two weeks' time.

