Bottas leads Baku FP3 as Vettel, Verstappen hit trouble

24 June 2017
Valtteri Bottas heads up a Finnish 1-2 in final Baku practice as the likes of Vettel and Verstappen hit trouble.
Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes to the top of the timesheets in the final Formula 1 practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon, edging out compatriot Kimi Raikkonen for P1.

Bottas showed signs of pace through Friday, finishing FP2 second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but was able to stamp his authority on proceedings in FP3 by closing out practice as the fastest driver.

Bottas turned in a best lap time of 1:42.742 to finish less than one-tenth of a second clear of Raikkonen, the pair having trading fastest lap times with around 10 minutes to go.

Lewis Hamilton underpinned Bottas' pace in the second Mercedes, finishing P3, four-tenths of a second down. Daniel Ricciardo was fourth-fastest for Red Bull with team-mate Verstappen sixth, the pair split by Force India's Esteban Ocon.

Verstappen's session came to an early end after he suffered a loss of power on his Renault power unit, forcing him to park up at the side of the track with 10 minutes remaining and giving Red Bull a scare ahead of qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel also hit trouble in the Ferrari, being asked to pit with around 20 minutes left on the clock so the team could resolve a water pump problem on the SF70H. Vettel ultimately finished 12th-fastest.

Jolyon Palmer arguably had the biggest problem on the three when a fire developed on his Renault engine early in the session, forcing him to abandon his car at the side of the track.

Williams enjoyed a strong session as Felipe Massa finished seventh and team-mate Lance Stroll was ninth, with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat slotting between them in ninth. Sergio Perez completed the top 10.

