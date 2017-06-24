F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Alonso up to 40-place grid drop in Baku after further penalties

24 June 2017
More power unit changes for Fernando Alonso overnight lifts his Baku F1 grid penalty to 40 places.
Fernando Alonso's grid penalty for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix has risen to 40 places after further changes were made overnight to his Honda Formula 1 power unit.

The McLaren-Honda team currently sits at the bottom of the F1 constructors' championship without a single point to its name amid ongoing problems for its power unit supplier.

Alonso confirmed ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that he would be receiving a grid penalty of some sort for power unit changes, with a drop of 15 places confirmed by the FIA stewards on Friday.

However, further new parts have been taken overnight by the McLaren team on Alonso's #14 car, increasing his grid drop to 40 places.

This means that regardless of where Alonso qualifies in Baku, he will start from the final row of the grid, where he is likely to be joined by McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vandoorne has racked up 30 places worth of penalties due to more power unit element changes overnight, also confirmed by the FIA stewards in their latest bulletin ahead of qualifying.

Jim Clausen

June 24, 2017 1:58 PM

I am completely baffled by Honda's performance, or more correctly, lack of performance. Considering the outstanding success Honda's engines had in their previous foray in F1, I find it hard to believe Honda can do so poorly now. Making it even harder to accept is the wasting of a talent like Alonso's. Loyalty can have its rewards, but it can be punishing, as well. Had I been Alonso I would have bailed long ago.


