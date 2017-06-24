Alonso up to 40-place grid drop in Baku after further penalties

Fernando Alonso's grid penalty for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix has risen to 40 places after further changes were made overnight to his Honda Formula 1 power unit.The McLaren-Honda team currently sits at the bottom of the F1 constructors' championship without a single point to its name amid ongoing problems for its power unit supplier.Alonso confirmed ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that he would be receiving a grid penalty of some sort for power unit changes, with a drop of 15 places confirmed by the FIA stewards on Friday.However, further new parts have been taken overnight by the McLaren team on Alonso's #14 car, increasing his grid drop to 40 places.This means that regardless of where Alonso qualifies in Baku, he will start from the final row of the grid, where he is likely to be joined by McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.Vandoorne has racked up 30 places worth of penalties due to more power unit element changes overnight, also confirmed by the FIA stewards in their latest bulletin ahead of qualifying.