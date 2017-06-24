F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton heads up Mercedes front-row lock out in Baku

24 June 2017
Lewis Hamilton rockets to the 66th pole position of his F1 career ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Baku.
Hamilton heads up Mercedes front-row lock out in Baku
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton heads up Mercedes front-row lock out in Baku
Get the FULL Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Results HERE

Lewis Hamilton stormed to the 66th pole position of his Formula 1 career with a dominant display in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, heading up a front-row lock-out for Mercedes.

Hamilton charged to a best lap of 1:40.593 in the final stage of qualifying, overhauling Bottas at the top of the timesheets after the Finn sat on provisional pole after the first Q3 runs.

A red flag period following a shunt for Daniel Ricciardo gave the drivers a three-minute shoot-out to improve their times, with Hamilton finding over half a second to grab pole for Mercedes.

Bottas finished four-tenths of a second further back in second place, with the rest of the field lagging far behind.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel locked out the second row for Ferrari, yet neither could get within a second of Hamilton at the top. Vettel narrowly beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished fifth.

Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon took sixth and seventh, while Lance Stroll was eighth for Williams, outqualifying team-mate Felipe Massa for the first time in F1 as the Brazilian took ninth. Ricciardo eventually finished 10th after his Q3 stoppage.

Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr. were unable to make it through to Q3 for Toro Rosso, ending qualifying 11th and 12th after struggling to find enough straight-line speed. Kevin Magnussen took 13th for Haas, finishing ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Pascal Wehrlein, the latter leading Sauber into Q2.

On one of the most power-hungry circuits on the F1 calendar, McLaren ailed to its first double-Q1 elimination of the season as Fernando Alonso qualified 16th, with team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne P19. Both have grid penalties to take, meaning they will drop further back as a result.

Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson also dropped out in the first stage of qualifying, finishing 17th and 18th, while Jolyon Palmer took P20 for Renault after failing to get out on-track due to his FP3 engine fire.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 