Hamilton heads up Mercedes front-row lock out in Baku

Lewis Hamilton stormed to the 66th pole position of his Formula 1 career with a dominant display in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, heading up a front-row lock-out for Mercedes.Hamilton charged to a best lap of 1:40.593 in the final stage of qualifying, overhauling Bottas at the top of the timesheets after the Finn sat on provisional pole after the first Q3 runs.A red flag period following a shunt for Daniel Ricciardo gave the drivers a three-minute shoot-out to improve their times, with Hamilton finding over half a second to grab pole for Mercedes.Bottas finished four-tenths of a second further back in second place, with the rest of the field lagging far behind.Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel locked out the second row for Ferrari, yet neither could get within a second of Hamilton at the top. Vettel narrowly beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished fifth.Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon took sixth and seventh, while Lance Stroll was eighth for Williams, outqualifying team-mate Felipe Massa for the first time in F1 as the Brazilian took ninth. Ricciardo eventually finished 10th after his Q3 stoppage.Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr. were unable to make it through to Q3 for Toro Rosso, ending qualifying 11th and 12th after struggling to find enough straight-line speed. Kevin Magnussen took 13th for Haas, finishing ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Pascal Wehrlein, the latter leading Sauber into Q2.On one of the most power-hungry circuits on the F1 calendar, McLaren ailed to its first double-Q1 elimination of the season as Fernando Alonso qualified 16th, with team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne P19. Both have grid penalties to take, meaning they will drop further back as a result.Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson also dropped out in the first stage of qualifying, finishing 17th and 18th, while Jolyon Palmer took P20 for Renault after failing to get out on-track due to his FP3 engine fire.