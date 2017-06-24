F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Alonso pins hopes on Azerbaijan chaos to crack top ten

24 June 2017
Last place Fernando Alonso isn't expecting to land McLaren-Honda's first points of the 2017 F1 season in Baku.
Fernando Alonso has dismissed the notion of getting McLaren-Honda's first points on the board in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from last position unless the tricky street circuit creates havoc ahead for his rivals.

The Spaniard was already resigned to starting on the back row of the grid after various component changes since the Canadian Grand Prix landed him with 40 positions worth of grid penalties, while his team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne has accumulated 35 of his own in their 'battle' to not be 20th.

Qualifying itself marked the first time this season Alonso has not made it through to Q2 in 16th though the Spaniard attributed that to just using a single set of new tyres.

With Alonso expecting his MCL32 to struggle to keep up with the competition, he is hoping the numerous incidents that have peppered free practice for his rivals will occur in the race too.

“For sure we knew we start last so our aim was to do a good qualifying to check the car with low fuel but the result was not important but it has been a difficult weekend

“The race is tomorrow, there are no points on Saturday so that is the positive thing about today. We knew this track is not our best performance because of the level of power you need but I think we did a good qualifying and a good preparation for the race.

“It will be difficult starting from last but I will try my best. The race will be long with so many mistakes for all of us so we need to stay away from the walls tomorrow and finish the race in a good result.”

