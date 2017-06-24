F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Vettel bows to Mercedes superiority but retains race hope

24 June 2017
Sebastian Vettel is caught out by the gap to Lewis Hamilton after qualifying in Baku but believes Ferrari has a strong race car.
Vettel bows to Mercedes superiority but retains race hope
Azerbaijan GP: Vettel bows to Mercedes superiority but retains race hope
Get the FULL Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Results HERE

Sebastian Vettel has conceded he didn't expect to see such a wide margin between Mercedes and Ferrari at the end of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but still retains confidence it has a more comparable race package.

The German came into qualifying on the back foot after an engine problem in FP3 necessitated a full power unit change between the sessions, the second time Ferrari has been forced to do so after a similar issue in Spain.

Nevertheless, Ferrari had no answer to Mercedes when it came to single lap performance, with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas dominating all three sessions to leave both Kimi Raikkonen in third and Vettel in fourth more than a second adrift of pole.

With Vettel refusing to blame the interference of the engine problem, though he was surprised to see such a differential in performance he believes Ferrari will be closer in the race.

“I don't want to look for excuses. We were not quick enough, I think the gap to Mercedes in front is bigger than anyone expected. For us and also Red Bull we looked we could match all weekend long but I think overall they probably felt more confident and found more in the car. They have a one second advantage but I don't think they will tomorrow…

"I think it's one of the tracks where you need to have the car in the window and tyres in the window, and then, if you feel confident, you extract a lot of lap time as well.

"I'm not too bothered by the gap, it's not nice but I'm equally not worried. The car was very good yesterday and in the long run we looked very competitive. We should be fine.”

With Raikkonen getting the better of Vettel on this occasion, Vettel batted away the suggestion he will need to call upon team orders should Mercedes escape at the front.

“We are racing our race. The race is long here, overtaking is possible when you have a long straight. It is pointless to talk about ifs now.”

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Kimi Raikkonen , Valtteri Bottas , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


auner

June 24, 2017 4:41 PM

Ferrari going backwards after Monaco and they risk to repeat the last year scenario even regardind the second place. This won't help Vettel to make up his mind for 2018, either.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 