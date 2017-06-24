F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Frustrated Verstappen blames tech niggles for Q3 dip

24 June 2017
Max Verstappen fails to convert his practice pace into a front row challenge but insists there was a good reason for it.
Max Verstappen has pointed the finger of blame at his unreliable Red Bull Racing RB13 after being unable to replicate his eye-catching free practice performances in qualifying.

The Dutchman stopped on track in FP3 after suffering hydraulics issues, a problem that would arise once more in qualifying, forcing Red Bull to turn his Renault engine down to preserve it.

Losing Verstappen performance in a straight line, he says it was enough to neuter pace he feels would have been strong enough to get him ahead of the Ferraris.

“In Q2, I had the issue going to the limiter, a bit similar what we had in the last practice so we had to wind the engine down which cost me quite a bit of lap time which was a shame. The car in general was always improving, I think the main target was for to get the front tyres to work in the first sector.

“I think in Q3 it got quite a bit better because of the last run. I nearly improved by nearly improved [by] three-tenths then going into Turn 7 I had a little lock-up so went a bit wide, so by having a bit more wheel spin than usual I lost gear sync so all the way up through the castle and then long straight I was having very hard shifts so I lost more or less two-tenths because of it.

“Today that cost me P3 you know though those things together with what happened in Q2 already where we had to wind the engine back. It's a shame.�

Despite this, Verstappen is taking confidence from his performance around the Baku City Circuit and believes it is a indication his RB13 is improving.

“We should be ahead [of Ferrari] without all things happening in qualifying so yeah it's looking a lot better, but of course when you're looking to Mercedes we know we have to improve but we know they have this power mode which they can use twice maybe?

“So we still have to work but I think the car in general when you look to sector two, where you have most of the corners, we were very competitive so I can be happy with that.�

