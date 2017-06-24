Disappointed Bottas suspects red flag cost him pole

Valtteri Bottas couldn't hide his disappointment after missing out on pole position to for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton having been quicker than his Mercedes team-mate for much of the weekend.With the Finn seemingly getting a better grasp of the hard tyres than Hamilton during free practice – where it took two build up laps before the flying attempt -, he was a quiet favourite to secure his second pole position of the year.However, when the fight for pole position with Hamilton came down to a single lap effort at the end of qualifying following a late red flag period, Bottas struggled to get the necessary heat into the tyres to get the most from his lap.“I think Lewis had a really good lap and I didn't. I wasn't quite comfortable with the tyre temperatures. It was the first time we tried to go for a time in the first lap of the tyres and I couldn't get them to work as well as Lewis. I didn't have enough grip. The run before was good, and before the red flag everything was going OK.”Though unhappy with his own performance, Bottas is happier about the potential of his race day now Mercedes appears to have discovered additional pace from the W08.“In the end I'm disappointed to lose the pole position, as that was definitively the target for me today, but I'm really proud. We've made quite big changes through the practice sessions, we were quite lost, to be honest, in the beginning and we managed to turn it around, so for that I'm really, pleased.“For tomorrow we, as a team, definitively have a great starting position and we're going to have a good fight and try to get another one-two for the team.”