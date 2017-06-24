Ricciardo punished for ‘trying to get a bit more’

Daniel Ricciardo says he was ultimately caught out by trying to 'get more' from his lap in the final phase of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after contact with the wall consigned him to an early conclusion.The Australian hit the wall on the exit of Turn 6 in Q3 after losing the rear-end of his RB13, leaving him tenth on the grid and unable to make the most of his car's encouraging practice pace around the Baku City Circuit.Disappointed with incident, Ricciardo says admits it was the unfortunate outcome for trying a bit harder when it mattered.“I guess [I was a bit greedy], for sure I am not blaming the car or anything. It was just trying to carry a bit of speed through that combination and I felt though Turn 6, carry some speed and then the rear kind of went away a little bit. It happened so quick.“I tried to power through it, and the wall comes back on you and the rear was gone so as soon as I hit it I felt it was too big of a hit. I could see the rim was damaged, so the consequence of trying to get a bit more out of it in Q3.“I felt like the track temperature is coming down and the track is getting better, so there is margin, particularly in Q3 to improve. I was chasing that little bit too much. A but frustrated of course but not really anything to blame other than trying.”With Red Bull proving a closer match to Mercedes and Ferrari this weekend, Ricciardo believes he would have been in the hunt for the second row but for his accident.”It looked pretty close around Seb and Max, and Kimi was a couple tenths up the road. I'm sure I'd have been in that group. But I don't want to say I could have been third because I was not. But I'm sure we'd have been in that battle.”