Wolff warns Eddie Jordan to ‘stop putting fake news out’

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has expressed his displeasure with Eddie Jordan's rumours over the future of Mercedes and its sponsors in Formula 1, describing the speculation that it could quit the sport soon as 'fake news'.Former Jordan Grand Prix team manager-turned-F1 pundit, currently with Channel 4, has developed a reputation for correctly predicting some of the sport's biggest exclusives, most notably his at-the-time dismissed revelation Lewis Hamilton was to leave McLaren for Mercedes.However, Jordan has drawn the ire of Wolff for a TV piece ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which he claimed Mercedes could decide to ditch its F1 effort if it cannot be more profitable.He tied this into 'revealing' title sponsor Petronas and UBS would exit the team and the sport at the end of the season, speculation Wolff flatly denied before going further to criticise the 69 year-old for unsettling staff with his 'fake news'.“I am ready for any banter with Eddie but for me I stop laughing when it is about making jokes on the back of 1500 employees that care about their future.“I said it in an interview with him that it is too serious for me, we are not leaving F1, none of our sponsors are leaving F1 and we are pretty happy with where we are. He should just stop putting these rumours - fake news - out in the world.”It is the second time this season Jordan has prompted a backlash from a team principal after Eric Boullier also used the term 'fake news' to dismiss speculation that McLaren was to ditch Honda for Mercedes power in 2018. Ironically, it is now widely expected McLaren will indeed go ahead and annul its contract with Honda and discuss a return to Mercedes units next year.Despite Wolff's assertion Petronas will not quit the team, it does come ahead of what will be the final Malaysian Grand Prix, which is title sponsored by the government-backed oil firm.