Azerbaijan GP: Stroll returns to top ten in Baku, out-qualifies Massa

24 June 2017
Fresh from his first points in Canada, Lance Stroll scores another landmark result by out-qualifying Felipe Massa in Baku.
Lance Stroll says returning to a set-up Williams ran in China and Bahrain can be attributed to the best qualifying performance of his rookie F1 season

Stroll managed to break into Q3 for the first time in his second race at the Chinese GP, although failed to make an impression in the following races as he struggled to adapt to the new generation Formula 1 cars.

The teenager began the weekend strongly coming off claiming his maiden points at the Canadian Grand Prix, setting the sixth fastest time in FP2 and went on to out-qualify team-mate Felipe Massa for the first time in eighth.

“This weekend for sure I've felt really on it with laps, knowing when is the right time to push or not,” Stroll said.

“The track suits our car with the long straights and we managed to come back to the set-up we were running away from earlier in the year. I think that was a positive change we made, it doesn't mean it will work everywhere, it doesn't work like that, but this weekend it's helped us a lot.

“You need to experiment different driving styles and set-ups and see 'this works, this doesn't work', you need time to figure it out and then you start to put it together and you start being quicker and getting better results.

“I've started to head into the direction I need to head with the driving and the balance and all that. It's come together quite well this weekend but there will be tough weekends and then you'll think to do something different, it never ends, it's part of the game and not like it's clicked today and is going to work forever.

While Stroll's home race in Montreal last round turned out to be quite the success after a disappointing qualifying result which saw him line up 17th, the Canadian believes the result didn't add to his impressive performance this weekend in Baku.

“That [weekend] was obviously great for me mentally, but I don't think that changed me as a driver overnight. It was good to score points in Canada but I don't think that applied to why I've been having a good weekend so far here, I think it's other things.”

