F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Data collection Alonso's priority in Baku race

25 June 2017
Fernando Alonso will be treating Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as an extended test session, knowing points are likely to be out of reach for McLaren.
Data collection Alonso's priority in Baku race
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Data collection Alonso's priority in Baku race
Fernando Alonso will be treating Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as an extended test session, knowing points are likely to be out of reach for McLaren given its struggles in Baku.

Alonso struggled to 16th in qualifying at the Baku City Circuit on Saturday, marking his first Q1 drop-out of the season.

McLaren's ongoing woes with engine partner Honda and lack of straight-line speed have been particularly pronounced in Baku, with the fast-flowing nature of the street course leaving Alonso and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne on the back foot.

Well aware of the challenge McLaren faces in Baku, Alonso is looking to gain as much data as possible in a bid to aid the development of the McLaren MCL32 car, and then look to fight higher up the grid on slow speed tracks.

"At the end of the day it is going to be a difficult season this one. We are not competitive, reliability is not strong enough at the moment, using too many engines already," Alonso said.

"There are races we can perform well, we saw in Monaco the car was competitive there so I am looking forward to the grand prix where I can maximise the result and in this kind of race where we are not competitive, try and finish the race, get some data, help the team to keep developing the car.

"We will see tomorrow… it is interesting, we saw many things happening in the free practice so if we see half of them tomorrow there will be a lot of safety cars."

Tagged as: Mclaren , Fernando Alonso , Monaco , Stoffel Vandoorne , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Flavio Briatore (ITA) and Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Free Practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - Azerbaijan flag and F1 flag
24.06.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
24.06.2017 - McLaren MCL32, detail
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
23.06.2017 - Press conference, Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director and Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 