Data collection Alonso's priority in Baku race

Fernando Alonso will be treating Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as an extended test session, knowing points are likely to be out of reach for McLaren given its struggles in Baku.Alonso struggled to 16th in qualifying at the Baku City Circuit on Saturday, marking his first Q1 drop-out of the season.McLaren's ongoing woes with engine partner Honda and lack of straight-line speed have been particularly pronounced in Baku, with the fast-flowing nature of the street course leaving Alonso and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne on the back foot.Well aware of the challenge McLaren faces in Baku, Alonso is looking to gain as much data as possible in a bid to aid the development of the McLaren MCL32 car, and then look to fight higher up the grid on slow speed tracks."At the end of the day it is going to be a difficult season this one. We are not competitive, reliability is not strong enough at the moment, using too many engines already," Alonso said."There are races we can perform well, we saw in Monaco the car was competitive there so I am looking forward to the grand prix where I can maximise the result and in this kind of race where we are not competitive, try and finish the race, get some data, help the team to keep developing the car."We will see tomorrow… it is interesting, we saw many things happening in the free practice so if we see half of them tomorrow there will be a lot of safety cars."